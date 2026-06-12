Arab Finance: The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed expanding cooperation on sustainable finance, investment attraction, and green economy initiatives during a meeting held in Cairo, as per a statement.

The discussions brought together Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid, UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt Chitose Noguchi, Deputy Resident Representative Ghimar Deeb, and Assistant Resident Representative and Head of the Climate Change and Environment Team Leader Mohamed Bayoumi‏.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in sustainable finance and investment promotion, with both sides reviewing a range of joint initiatives, including investment support tools linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), impact investment mechanisms, public-private partnerships, and opportunities in priority sectors of the Egyptian economy.

The meeting also explored the development of innovative financing instruments to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy within the industrial sector. Discussions covered approaches to encourage manufacturers to transition toward cleaner production models powered by renewable energy, to improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and support industrial competitiveness.

In addition, the two sides examined blended finance mechanisms as well as technical assistance and capacity-building programs designed to facilitate green investment projects.

Farid said Egypt is working to enhance the competitiveness of its business environment through investment policy reforms and broader partnerships with international financial institutions and the private sector. He noted that attracting high-quality investments requires innovative financing tools and effective risk-mitigation mechanisms to channel capital toward productive and value-added sectors.

He added that the ministry places particular emphasis on green transition projects, especially in the industrial sector, noting that investment zones and free zones could serve as pilot sites for renewable energy projects, including solar power initiatives, before broader implementation.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with businesses and international institutions to improve the investment climate, address challenges facing investors, and increase the contribution of private-sector investment to sustainable development goals.

For her part, Noguchi highlighted the UNDP’s ongoing cooperation with the Egyptian government, stating that the organization is focused on mobilizing and directing financial resources toward priority sectors to support sustainable economic growth and strengthen private-sector participation in development.

Meanwhile, Deeb said the UNDP is working on blended finance mechanisms and sustainable investment initiatives, adding that efforts to support the solar energy transition within Egypt’s industrial sector represent a practical model for future cooperation, backed by continued technical support and capacity-building programs.