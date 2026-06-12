Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has signed a letter of intent with export technology platform EXBY to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access new international markets and increase their contribution to Egyptian exports, as per a statement.

The agreement was signed by Basel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, and Ahmed Atlm, Founder and Chairman of EXBY, as part of MSMEDA's efforts to provide financial and technical support to export-ready businesses.

The announcement comes ahead of World Small Business Day, observed annually on June 27th, during which the agency is introducing a range of initiatives and services for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Rahmy said the partnership aligns with government efforts to enhance support for SMEs through expanded cooperation with the private sector, helping businesses capitalize on export opportunities worldwide and increase their presence in international markets.

Under the cooperation framework, MSMEDA and EXBY will work to develop export-qualified productive enterprises, improve product quality to meet international standards, and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

Through EXBY's technology platform and AI-powered tools, participating businesses will gain access to market intelligence, including information on export opportunities, import regulations, competitor analysis, and consumer trends across different countries.

Rahmy noted that these capabilities are expected to provide entrepreneurs with a clearer understanding of target markets and improve their ability to secure export contracts.

He added that MSMEDA will continue to offer financial and technical support to eligible industrial and productive enterprises to strengthen their operational capabilities and enhance production efficiency.

The agency will also work with EXBY to develop practical programs designed to help businesses complete fully integrated export transactions, drawing on the company's experience in company formation and its use of digital tools to address barriers facing Egyptian exporters.

For his part, Atlm said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the capabilities of MSMEs and increasing their contribution to Egypt's export sector.

He revealed that the collaboration will include the launch of a pilot program to help a large number of SMEs complete their first export transaction. The two sides will also explore technical integration between MSMEDA's digital portal and the EXBY platform to make export support services available within the agency's digital ecosystem.

The partnership will additionally involve a series of awareness and training workshops for MSMEDA beneficiaries to improve export readiness and familiarize business owners with international market requirements.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to increase the competitiveness of Egyptian SMEs, expand their participation in global trade, and support export-led growth across the country's productive sectors.