Muscat: Total funding provided by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund 'Inma Fund' since its establishment until the end of April 2026 reached approximately OMR215 million, benefiting 2,061 small and medium enterprise projects.

Sheikh Salah bin Hilal Al-Ma’awali, Chief Executive Officer of the Inma Fund, said the establishment of the fund aims to strengthen the role of the SME sector in building a diversified and sustainable economy through an integrated system of support, financial regulation, professional training and partnership-building that contributes to the sustainability and growth readiness of enterprises.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Al-Ma’awali explained that financing requests received by the fund’s main branch during the first four months of 2026 totalled around OMR10 million and are currently under study and evaluation to ensure they meet the required conditions.

He added that the fund’s branch in Sohar received eight financing requests valued at approximately omr8 million, while the branch in Salalah financed eight projects with a total value of omr500,000.

Al-Ma’awali noted that the fund launched a vehicle financing product for individuals during the final third of 2025 as part of its expansion plans for the coming period. The product aims to meet the needs of individuals and commercial establishments through flexible and convenient financing solutions.

He said the fund also offers Islamic financing options to accommodate the varying preferences of beneficiaries.

The repayment period for some financing products extends up to eight years under a diversified financing package that includes asset financing, project financing, invoice discounting and working capital financing.

Project financing begins at omr50,000 and may exceed omr3 million for certain projects, depending on the financial eligibility of beneficiaries.

Al-Ma’awali affirmed that since its establishment, the Inma Fund has supported numerous national projects that achieved tangible success, contributing to the national economy and promoting entrepreneurship culture among Omani youth by encouraging them to establish their own commercial ventures.

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