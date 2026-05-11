Arab Finance: Valu is expanding its operations into the small and medium enterprises (SME) financing market after securing approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to establish a dedicated financing business targeting the sector, as per an emailed press release.

The new venture marks Valu’s entry into the business-to-business (B2B) financing space, as the company seeks to extend its financing and technology capabilities beyond consumer lending and into Egypt’s wider business ecosystem.

The company plans to build the new operation around its existing merchant network, which it says provides access to extensive transaction and behavioral data that can support more efficient credit assessments for businesses.

By relying on proprietary underwriting systems and analytics developed through its consumer finance platform, Valu aims to streamline access to financing for SMEs through faster approvals and digital lending services.

The expansion comes as SMEs across emerging markets continue to face challenges in securing formal financing, particularly for operational growth and working capital needs. Access to funding remains one of the key constraints affecting the sector’s ability to scale and compete.

"We have spent years building trust with our merchant network and developing the data infrastructure to understand their financial behavior better than anyone else. We can now convert that insight into real capital access, helping companies scale, sustain their operations, and unlock their full potential. This is not just a new revenue stream for Valu; it is a meaningful contribution to the broader economic ecosystem we operate within," said Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu.