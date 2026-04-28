Egypt - Sherif Lokman, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) for Financial Inclusion and Sustainability, announced that the Bank will launch its new Financial Inclusion Strategy 2026-2030 by mid‑year.

The strategy will emphasize expanding the effective use of financial services, developing innovative products tailored to diverse segments, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and deepening partnerships at both local and regional levels. He noted that the previous strategy had delivered significant results.

Speaking at the opening of the conference “From Financial Inclusion to Inclusive Growth” on Monday, Lokman highlighted the progress achieved by Egypt’s banking sector. He reported that the financial inclusion rate has risen to 77.6%, equivalent to nearly 55 million citizens, underscoring its role in supporting small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) and contributing to GDP growth.

Lokman stressed that supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs remains a central pillar of the CBE’s strategy, given their role in boosting GDP, creating jobs, enhancing productivity, and advancing sustainable development. He revealed that the total SME portfolio has reached nearly EGP 630bn, with around half upgraded into large companies, representing approximately EGP 315bn in financing.

Bank financing directed to SMEs increased by 390% over the past decade (December 2015-December 2025). Over the last five years, the total number of MSMEs grew by 71%, with micro‑enterprises expanding by 112%, small enterprises by 85%, and medium enterprises by 36%.

The microfinance portfolio has seen unprecedented growth, reaching nearly EGP 107bn in December 2025 compared to around EGP 6bn seven to eight years earlier. Beneficiaries now number nearly 5 million clients, with growth rates exceeding 1,572% between December 2016 and December 2025, reflecting a major expansion in access to finance for vulnerable groups.

Lokman also underscored the banking sector’s role in advancing sustainable finance. He noted that banks have become key partners in achieving development goals amid climate challenges, through innovative instruments such as green bonds and sustainability‑linked loans. These tools are helping attract domestic and international investment while supporting Egypt’s transition to a green economy.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

