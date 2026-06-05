Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat has witnessed the signing of two agreements to set up two separate battery energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours in Zafarana and Benban, as per a statement.

The signing includes UAE-based renewable energy company AMEA POWER, part of Al Nowais Group, China's China Energy International Group (CEIG), and battery manufacturer Gotion.

The two agreements cover the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for the Horus standalone battery storage project in Zafarana, with a capacity of 500 MWh, and the Nefertiti standalone battery storage project in Benban, with a capacity of 1,000 MWh.

The scope of work also includes the construction of a factory to manufacture battery energy storage systems with an annual production capacity of 3,000 MWh as part of efforts to localize renewable energy equipment production and support technology transfer.

The projects are part of Egypt's plan to accelerate the deployment of both grid-connected and standalone energy storage systems to enhance grid stability, ensure reliable electricity supplies, maximize the use of renewable energy resources, and reduce fossil fuel consumption in line with the country's energy transition strategy.