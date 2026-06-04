The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched SME in a Box, a new platform designed to make it faster, simpler, and more cost-efficient for entrepreneurs to start and operate businesses in Dubai.

SME in a Box provides founders with a single entry point to access essential business services including licensing support, banking, digital payments, logistics, telecommunications, and other operational services through a network of trusted providers. Instead of sourcing, comparing, and onboarding multiple vendors independently, businesses can access a curated ecosystem of partners through one platform.

For many small businesses, launching operations requires navigating multiple providers across these services, often resulting in delays, duplicated onboarding processes and unnecessary costs before the business is fully operational. SME in a Box is designed to eliminate this friction, helping businesses move from setup to operation faster while reducing administrative burden and improving cost efficiency.

The platform’s partner offers are estimated to unlock more than AED80,000 in potential value per business across core operational services, depending on the solutions activated and the needs of each SME.

These savings are delivered through a combination of discounted transaction rates, fee waivers, subsidised onboarding, reduced service charges, and preferential partner packages. Emirati SME members can benefit from additional preferential offers and enhanced onboarding support to further encourage national entrepreneurship.

In addition to direct cost savings, founders who activate banking and payment solutions through the platform can also save up to 200 hours typically spent sourcing providers, comparing offers, negotiating contracts, and completing multiple onboarding processes, allowing them to focus earlier on customers, revenue generation and business growth.

SME in a Box launches with 18 private-sector partners, all offering dedicated SME packages and streamlined onboarding support. Together, these partners help businesses reduce setup costs, simplify administrative processes, and access essential infrastructure more quickly.

Certain digital-first services, including payments, logistics, and telecommunications, can be activated within as little as 24 hours through integrated onboarding processes and automated eligibility verification.

More complex services such as corporate banking and licensing approval continue to follow standard regulatory requirements but benefit from coordinated onboarding and pre-validation processes that reduce delays and administrative burden.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of DET, said, “Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Dubai’s economy. Through direct consultation with founders, we understood that what they need most today is clarity, speed, and cost efficiency. SME in a Box is designed as a working product that removes friction from the system: fewer steps, fewer delays, and clearer costs from the outset. Founders can see what they are getting, how long it will take, and what it will cost before they begin."

He added, "This product reflects a broader shift in how we support SMEs: from offering individual services to delivering a coordinated operating environment. It is built in partnership with the private sector, aligned with real business needs, structured to save costs, reduce time to market and increase certainty for founders. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, our priority remains unchanged: to ensure Dubai is the most dependable, efficient, and enabling place to start and grow a business. SME in a Box is a practical step towards that goal, and we will continue to expand and refine it in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

The initiative builds on Dubai’s longstanding commitment to ease of doing business, strengthening economic resilience, and delivering sustainable growth aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy. It also reflects DET’s continued focus on enhancing business friendliness, supporting SMEs at every stage, from micro‑enterprises to scaling companies, and reinforcing the emirate’s global competitiveness.

SME in a Box launches with 18 private sector partners including Emirates NBD, Network International, Commercial Bank of Dubai, du, Crossval, Paymob, Ziina, Qashio, Bayzat, Mamo, Aramex, Tabby, Arab Financial Services AFS, Revent, Ascentia, DHL, Maison, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Collectively, these organisations form an integrated support ecosystem designed to simplify how small and medium enterprises establish and operate in Dubai, providing coordinated access to essential commercial services through a single platform.

The product will be rolled out in phases, beginning with core business enablement services, including licensing support, banking, payment processing, telecommunications, logistics, and marketing services.

Future phases will introduce deeper digital integration and automated onboarding processes. Over time, SME in a Box will integrate with the Invest in Dubai platform, creating a unified digital entry point for business setup and operations.

SME in a Box will be integrated within Dubai Founders HQ connecting founders, investors, corporates, and ecosystem partners under the D33 Agenda. This integration ensures that businesses can move seamlessly from setup to scale, accessing a wider network of support including mentorship, investors, growth programmes, market access, and strategic partnerships through a single platform.

Looking ahead, DET and its partners will continue expanding the platform’s capabilities, integrating advanced analytics and automation to monitor adoption, optimise services and measure economic impact.

The initiative invited start-ups, Dubai SME members and Dubai-based businesses to explore SME in a Box solutions and activate their services.