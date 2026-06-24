Muscat: Eng. Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), received at his office on Wednesday Saif al Nasr al Tijani, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Sudan, who is currently visiting the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed avenues of joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of transport, ports, and logistics services, and discussed ways to enhance them in a manner that serves mutual interests.

In a significant step to strengthen maritime and logistical ties, the Sultanate of Oman, represented by Asyad Group through Asyad Ports and its affiliated free zones, signed a MoU with the Republic of Sudan, represented by the Sudan Sea Ports Corporation.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the areas of ports, maritime transport, and logistics services, contributing to economic development, improving supply chains, and strengthening maritime integration between the two brotherly countries.

The agreement focuses on several areas of mutual interest, including the exchange of expertise in port planning and development, infrastructure and maritime facilities, as well as organising training programmes, workshops, and reciprocal visits between specialists from both sides to share technical and administrative knowledge.

It also highlights cooperation in adopting global best practices in digital transformation and the application of modern systems in port management and operations, aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing service quality.

The MoU represents an important step towards exploring future cooperation opportunities and joint projects that would support maritime trade and strengthen logistical connectivity between Oman and Sudan.

The agreement was signed on the Omani side by Eng. Omar bin Mahmoud al Mahrizi, CEO of Asyad Ports and Free Zones, and on the Sudanese side by Eng. Adviser Jilani Mohammed Jilani, Director General of the Sudan Sea Ports Corporation.

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