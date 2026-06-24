MUSCAT - At a time when the global trade landscape is rapidly evolving and the need for secure, flexible logistics corridors is becoming increasingly critical, the Port of Duqm is emerging as one of the most strategically important projects reshaping Oman’s role in international supply chains, according to Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of the Port of Duqm.

Speaking to the Observer, Vermeulen said Duqm’s growing significance comes amid a global shift towards supply chain diversification and reduced dependence on traditional maritime routes. This trend is enhancing the port’s competitive advantage, thanks to its location on the Arabian Sea outside the Strait of Hormuz, positioning it as a safer and more flexible gateway for regional and international trade.

The Port of Duqm forms a key pillar of Oman’s logistics ecosystem, operating within an integrated network that links ports, industrial zones, warehousing facilities and distribution channels. This connectivity helps reduce shipping times, lower operating costs and improve the efficiency of cargo flows to global markets, he noted.

According to Vermeulen, logistics networks in the Gulf have historically been highly centralised around a limited number of hubs, notably Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi, which have long served as the primary gateways for cargo distribution across the GCC.

However, ongoing geopolitical tensions and operational disruptions are prompting what he described as a “complete rerouting” of supply chains, with cargo flows increasingly shifting away from the inner Gulf towards alternative entry points along its periphery.

Several ports across the region are benefiting from this realignment, including Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in the UAE, ports in Saudi Arabia, and Oman’s expanding maritime network. Within this changing landscape, Oman is emerging as one of the region’s most resilient logistics locations, capable of supporting and sustaining GCC trade flows, he said.

While logistics patterns may gradually return to more traditional routes as current disruptions ease, Vermeulen argued that the case for maintaining diversified supply chain corridors remains compelling. “There needs to be a permanent element of logistics flowing through more secure and stable ports like Oman,” he said, noting that future disruptions are a question of when, not if.

He stressed that supply chain resilience depends on preparedness and redundancy. By keeping Omani logistics routes active and well-tested during normal operating conditions, they can be scaled up rapidly during periods of disruption to safeguard regional trade and industrial activity.

Turning to the Port of Duqm’s specific role, Vermeulen said the facility occupies a specialised niche within the wider GCC logistics ecosystem, focusing on high-volume industrial cargo segments. These include project cargo, oil and gas-related shipments, vehicles and industrial raw materials.

He noted that Duqm is increasingly serving as both an entry and exit point for regional industrial supply chains, with companies importing raw materials through the port for processing and subsequent re-export. This positions Duqm as a strategic industrial logistics hub rather than a conventional gateway serving consumer markets.

“Every port has its own specifications,” Vermeulen said, adding that Duqm’s competitive strength lies in its ability to handle industrial-scale cargo volumes and support heavy industries integrated into regional and global value chains.

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