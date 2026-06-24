GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Saudi Arabia has launched the “Caribbean Maritime Transport Sustainability” project to support 14 Caribbean countries.

The initiative, launched in cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), was announced during the Fifth Regional Meeting of Directors and Heads of Maritime Administrations in Georgetown, Guyana.

The project aims to strengthen maritime legislation and regulatory frameworks across the Caribbean region. Beneficiary countries include Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Spanning two years, the project seeks to enhance policy alignment and institutional capacity in participating states, enabling them to ratify and effectively implement priority IMO instruments within their national legal systems.

It will also support the drafting of maritime legislation and the development of national maritime policy strategies in coordination with the IMO Regional Office.

Speaking at the meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the IMO, Kamal Al-Junaidi, highlighted the central role of the sea in the Caribbean, saying it is “not merely an aspect of life, but life itself.” He added that the Kingdom understands this reality through its own experience.

Al-Junaidi emphasized that the prosperity of Caribbean nations is closely tied to the safety, security, and sustainability of their seas, stressing the shared responsibility to keep these waters safe, clean, and accessible for future generations.

He noted that the project is built on the belief that international agreements can only achieve meaningful impact when translated into enforceable national legislation.

Al-Junaidi also expressed hope that the initiative would deliver tangible results, including stronger laws, more effective institutions, and higher levels of compliance, enabling Caribbean states to play a greater role in global maritime governance.

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