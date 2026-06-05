Arab Finance: Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceutical Industries and Diagnostic Reagents announces the appointment of Sharif Ahmed El Akhdar as Chairman of its Board of Directors, alongside the addition of new members to the company's board.

El Akhdar joins the Board as a non-executive Chairman representing LVP Pharma, which holds an approximately 23.15% stake in the company. LVP Pharma is the investment vehicle of LimeVest, the Egypt/Saudi-focused healthcare platform. Joining the Board alongside him as non-executive board members representing LVP Pharma are Ms. Dalia El Shal and Mr. Ahmed Abou Hendia. The appointments were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 1 June 2026, following the completion of LVP Pharma's strategic investment in the Company.

The Board now comprises thirteen members, bringing together representatives of the Company's principal shareholders alongside independent directors, reflecting Rameda's continued commitment to strong corporate governance and balanced board representation.

Mr. Sharif Ahmed El Akhdar, Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board and the incoming Chairman extended their sincere appreciation to Mr. Ayman Abbas, the outgoing Chairman, for his valuable contributions and dedicated leadership during his tenure. Mr. Abbas will continue to serve on the Board as a non-executive member, ensuring continuity as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of Rameda at a pivotal point in its journey. Rameda is exactly the kind of platform we believe in — a resilient, well-run pharmaceutical business with a trusted name and significant room to grow. Together with the Board and management team, I look forward to building on that foundation to accelerate growth, deepen institutionalization, support regional expansion initiatives, and create lasting value for our shareholders and the patients we serve," El Akhdar said.

Mr. Sharif Ahmed El Akhdar — Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mr. El Akhdar is the Founder and Chairman of LimeVest, an Egypt/Saudi-focused healthcare platform he established in 2017, where he chairs the Investment Committee and leads firm strategy, fundraising, and deal origination. He previously served as a Partner at BPE Partners (formerly Beltone Private Equity) from 2008, leading investments in Madinet Nasr Housing and Development, Total Egypt, PGESCo, and Pickalbatros. Earlier in his career, he worked at American Capital Strategies, one of the largest US publicly traded alternative asset managers, and began as a management consultant with Abt Associates. He currently serves on the boards of the Housing and Development Bank (HDBK.CA) — where he chairs the Risk and Investment Committees — Alexandria New Medical Center (AMES.CA), Egyptian Resorts Company, and several other healthcare and investment companies. He holds an MSc in Finance from the George Washington University School of Business and a BA in Accounting and Economics from the American University in Cairo.

Ms. Dalia El Shal — Non-Executive Board Member

Ms. El Shal is the Vice Chairman and Group CFO of LimeVest Partners Healthcare, overseeing financial strategy, portfolio operations, budgeting, forecasting, treasury, and investment due diligence across the group. She serves on the boards of several healthcare and pharmaceutical companies within the LimeVest portfolio, including Alexandria New Medical Center, Eye

International Subspecialty Center, Dar Al Teb for Medical Services, ArtPharma, Ebtesama Hospital, and NSA Diagnostics. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of experience, Ms. El Shal has held senior finance leadership positions across the healthcare, FMCG, industrial, and commercial sectors. Her expertise includes financial management, strategic planning, risk management, tax optimization, digital transformation, and operational efficiency. Prior to joining LimeVest, she served as Group CFO of Ray-Lab Holdings and held senior finance leadership roles at Juhayna Group. She began her career with General Motors Egypt and J&P International Construction. Ms. El Shal holds a BA in Commerce & Business Administration from Helwan University, is a CPA (California), and completed the Senior Executive Program at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Mr. Ahmed Abou Hendia — Non-Executive Board Member

Mr. Abou Hendia is an Attorney at Law before the Court of Cassation and the Founder and Managing Partner of Abou-Hendia Law Firm (2005–present). A graduate of Ain Shams University Faculty of Law, he serves as legal consultant to numerous local and international companies and holds memberships in the Egyptian Bar Association (Supreme Degree), the International Bar Association, and the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, among others. He brings extensive board experience across leading Egyptian listed companies, including Elsewedy Electric, the Housing and Development Bank, Egyptian Resorts Company, Arabian Cement, and Cairo Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries, and serves on the Boards of Trustees of Nile University and Misr International University.