Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued two decrees appointing Mohamed Awad as CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) for a one-year term and Iman Mostafa Mansour as Deputy CEO of the authority, as per a statement.

This comes following the resignation of Mohamed El-Gawasky from his position as CEO of GAFI.

Awad brings more than 25 years of professional experience in economic policy, strategic planning, and investment management.

Before assuming his new role, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA), where he led institutional reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the internal trade system, automating commercial registry services, and modernizing the institutional work environment.

As part of digital transformation efforts, Awad contributed to expanding commercial registry services through the Egypt Digital Platform, reducing congestion and streamlining procedures for clients.

He also oversaw the development of commercial registry offices nationwide and strengthened electronic connectivity with various government entities, supporting governance and service integration.

He also worked to maximize the use of assets by inventorying and repurposing them, while expanding the land portfolio in coordination with relevant authorities. These efforts enabled the offering of investment opportunities in the commercial and logistics sectors.

In the strategic warehouses portfolio, Awad contributed to advancing executive efforts to develop the sector and enhance its role in supporting Egypt’s food security system, in line with presidential directives, leading to the commissioning of several projects.

Awad has held several positions and memberships in economic entities, including the Egyptian Mercantile Exchange (EMX), the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority, and the Fund for Guaranteeing Document Holders and Beneficiaries. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport.

In parallel, Mansour brings more than 30 years of professional experience in law and investment. She serves as Director of the Investors Disputes Settlement Center and Head of the investment policies sector at GAFI.

Mansour holds a PhD in Law from Cairo University and is a certified mediator with the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) in London and the Cairo The Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA). She contributed to the establishment of the IDSC and the drafting of its regulations.

She represents Egypt in several United Nations organizations and bodies, including the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and has served on its grievances committee.

Mansour has led the publication of more than 350 economic studies and has several publications in negotiation and dispute resolution. She has also received a number of awards and honors, including being selected among Egypt’s top 50 women in 2023.