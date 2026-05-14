SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with a direct presence in Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, has appointed Yousif Bucheeri as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sell Side business, effective May 13.

This appointment reflects SICO’s continued focus on strengthening its business and underscores the important role of national talent in driving the group’s growth, the company said.

In his new role, Bucheeri will oversee several of SICO’s key business lines, including Investment Banking, Real Estate and Alternative Investments Advisory, Research, and Brokerage across regional and global markets.

Bucheeri brings over 15 years of experience across alternative investments and financial services in the GCC. Prior to joining SICO, he held senior leadership roles across the financial services and real estate sectors, where he led a number of strategic initiatives spanning investment management, transaction execution, and business growth. He holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Leeds and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Najla Al-Shirawi, Group Chief Executive Officer of SICO, said: “This appointment comes as part of our efforts to strengthen the Group's leadership team, and Yousif’s joining represents a meaningful addition that brings greater diversity to the services we offer our clients. It also reflects the significance of SICO's investment banking and advisory business, given his extensive regional experience across real estate, alternative investments, and financial services, which closely aligns with the Group’s long-term strategic ambitions.” – TradeArabia News Service

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