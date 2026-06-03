Arab Finance: ABB Egypt has completed a transformative crane drives modernization project at Dekheila Port, in collaboration with Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company, to raise operational efficiency, according to a press release.

ABB Egypt’s Motion Services division upgraded the port's crane operating systems using the latest advanced drive technologies to boost operational reliability, minimize maintenance challenges, and enable more efficient day-to-day operations.

The group also integrated advanced monitoring systems that provide operational teams with real-time visibility into equipment performance, enabling proactive maintenance and helping to significantly reduce unplanned downtime.

The project serves as a practical model for industrial sustainability, which focuses on enhancing the existing infrastructure through a "smart retrofitting" approach rather than entirely replacing the equipment.

This strategy enabled Dekheila Port to maintain uninterrupted operations, preserve productivity and safety standards, extend the lifespan of critical assets, and accelerate its digital transformation in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Commenting on this, Mohamed Ismail, Motion Services Division Manager, ABB Egypt North & Central Africa, said: “What gives such projects special importance is the opportunity they provide to build on existing infrastructure in a smarter and more sustainable way, helping customers maximize value and prepare for future operational demands.”

“We are proud of our collaboration with Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company and look forward to continuing to support initiatives that contribute to the modernization of strategic sectors in Egypt,” he added.

Having launched its business in Egypt in 1926, ABB celebrated 100 years of success, as it has established itself as a strategic partner in supporting industrial development.

ABB Egypt registered an annual turnover of approximately EGP 14 billion, supporting its commitment to driving growth in the Egyptian market.