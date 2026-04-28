Lenovo has appointed Salman Abdulghani Faqeeh as Vice President & General Manager, Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company’s long term commitment to the kingdom as a strategic priority market and regional technology hub.

Based in Saudi Arabia, and reporting to Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa President and Senior Vice President, Tareq Alangari, Faqeeh will lead Lenovo’s business across the Kingdom, overseeing market strategy, customer engagement, partner ecosystem development, and operational execution. His appointment comes as Lenovo continues to scale its presence in Saudi Arabia, supporting national priorities under Vision 2030 and enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation across public and private sectors.

Saudi Arabia is a strategic priority for Lenovo’s global growth, and a clear example of the company’s global–local operating model, leveraging global scale, innovation, and capabilities, while empowering strong local Saudi leadership to lead the business, build local capacity, and deliver impact in‑market, the company said.

Tareq Al Angari, President & SVP, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, Lenovo, said: “Saudi Arabia is at the center of Lenovo’s growth strategy in the region, and Salman’s leadership will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth in the Kingdom. His deep understanding of the Saudi market, strong relationships across the technology ecosystem, and proven ability to lead complex, transformation driven organizations make him well positioned to accelerate our impact and execution locally.”

Faqeeh is veteran in the technology industry with over two decades in managing multinational organisations in the Kingdom. During his career, he played a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom’s digital and AI transformation agenda, working closely with government and enterprise stakeholders to advance large scale initiatives across networking, cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration, and smart infrastructure. He also led efforts to expand local capabilities, deepen in country presence, develop Saudi talent, and strengthen the ecosystem supporting Vision 2030, helping establish Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in digital readiness and cybersecurity.

Faqeeh Said: “Saudi Arabia is entering a defining phase of its digital and AI transformation, and Lenovo is uniquely positioned to support the Kingdom’s ambitions with its end‑to‑end portfolio and global capabilities, and strong focus on Saudi Arabia as a strategic market. I am excited to join Lenovo at this fundamental moment, and to work closely with customers, partners, and the wider technology ecosystem to deliver impact at scale, build local capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to the goals of Vision 2030.”

Lenovo remains committed to deepening its presence in Saudi Arabia by strengthening local leadership and contributing meaningfully to economic stimulus and long‑term national development. Through increased localization across talent, partnerships, and operations, Lenovo aims to operate as a truly Saudi‑led business, while bringing the best of its global technology portfolio to support the Kingdom’s digital, AI, and industrial ambitions. - TradeArabia News Service

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