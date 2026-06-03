Arab Finance: S&P Dow Jones Indices has placed Egypt at risk of losing its emerging market status, proposing its reclassification to the frontier market, as per S&P DJI's 2026 Equity Country Classification Consultation.

Using data as of May 15th, 2026, the estimated compositions of S&P Dow Jones Indices’ emerging benchmarks showed Egypt's current constituent count at 22, with a weight of 0.10%. The proposal includes reclassifying Egypt to Frontier at a constituent count of 26 and a weight of 3.55%.

The proposal was attributed to ongoing challenges related to market structure and accessibility for foreign investors, as well as continued economic volatility and instability in several institutional indices.

According to the report, the Egyptian market has recorded notable improvements since July 2024. These include a reduction in delays affecting the transfer of funds abroad for foreign investors and the removal of several exceptional measures that had been in place since May 2023.

Despite these developments, S&P Dow Jones Indices said the progress achieved so far remains insufficient to satisfy the criteria required for Egypt to retain its emerging market classification.

If approved, the reclassification would take effect during the September 2027 index review. The move could affect foreign investment flows tied to global indices and investment funds that track S&P Dow Jones classifications.