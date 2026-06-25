BAGHDAD - Iraq will be compelled to consider all ​available options ⁠if its OPEC quota is ‌not significantly increased, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official told ​Reuters on Thursday.

Separate sources told Reuters Iraqi ​officials had considered leaving ​OPEC, but the current plan was to remain a member and seek ⁠a higher quota.

The prospect of Iraq considering an exit from OPEC would be a further blow to the group ​after the ‌departure of ⁠the United Arab ⁠Emirates this year. Iraq is one of ​five founding members and the ‌group was formed in ⁠the Iraqi capital.

OPEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iraq is enduring a critical financial crisis on the back of the Iran war and a significant increase in its OPEC quota is a must and should ‌be treated with utmost seriousness, the ⁠Iraqi official source told Reuters.

OPEC+, is ​comprised of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia.

(Reporting ​by Ahmed ‌Rasheed; Writing by Maha El ⁠Dahan; Editing by Alexandra ​Hudson; Editing by Michael Georgy)