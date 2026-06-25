Arab Finance: Erada Finance has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital payments platform Axis Pay to integrate its financing services with a broad network of e-wallets operating across the Egyptian market, as per a press release.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to receive financing through a range of e-wallets, providing a more flexible and convenient disbursement experience.

The partnership aims to enhance customer disbursement mechanisms by enabling Erada Finance to distribute financing through digital wallets, subject to approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

The initiative is also expected to extend financial services to a wider segment of beneficiaries, including unbanked individuals, while accelerating disbursement procedures and improving operational efficiency.

The collaboration supports Erada Finance’s plans to expand its customer base across Egypt, particularly in underserved areas, with the goal of improving access to financing for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The move forms part of the company's broader strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand access to financial services through fintech-enabled solutions.