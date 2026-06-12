Arab Finance: Egypt's Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade is exploring opportunities to expand cooperation with fintech company Fawry (FWRY) as part of broader efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance services provided to citizens, as per a statement.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk and Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry Group, alongside Hossam Ezz, Managing Director of the group.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed Fawry's capabilities in financial technology, electronic payments, and digital services, while discussing potential areas of cooperation between the ministry and its affiliated entities. The talks focused on supporting institutional development initiatives and improving the efficiency of services delivered to citizens.

The discussions also covered proposals aimed at developing electronic payment and collection systems and expanding the use of digital solutions across the ministry's operations. The proposed initiatives are intended to support ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, automation, and digital transformation across the ministry's various sectors and activities.

Farouk said digital transformation and service development remain key priorities for the ministry, in line with the state's efforts to build a more efficient and flexible government system. He added that partnerships with national companies specializing in financial technology play an important role in supporting institutional modernization plans and improving service quality.

The minister noted that the ministry continues to expand the adoption of digital solutions to enhance transparency and governance, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate faster access to services for citizens.

For his part, Sabry expressed Fawry's readiness to contribute its technological expertise and digital solutions to support the ministry's transformation agenda and the development of electronic services, in line with Egypt's broader efforts to build an integrated digital economy.