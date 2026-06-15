Egypt - Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking, one of Egypt’s leading investment banking firms, has announced its role as financial advisor to MNT-Halan, the region’s largest fintech ecosystem, on its latest and highly successful fundraising round.

The landmark transaction has raised MNT-Halan’s valuation to $1.4bn, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the Middle East and North Africa’s digital financial services sector.

The strategic investment by Al Ahly Capital Holding reflects a shared commitment to advancing financial inclusion and accelerating the digitisation of lending and payment infrastructure across the region. Al Ahly Pharos leveraged its deep sector expertise and extensive institutional network to execute the transaction, helping secure optimal outcomes for both the company and its investors.

Ahmed Heider, CEO of Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking, said: “Serving as the exclusive financial advisor to MNT-Halan on this transaction is a testament to our firm’s ability to structure and execute transformative deals in the fintech sector. MNT-Halan is not just a company—it is a catalyst for economic empowerment.

“Achieving a valuation of $1.4bn in the current market environment demonstrates investors’ confidence in the company’s robust business model and the vision of its management team. At Al Ahly Pharos, we remain committed to supporting regional champions as they scale their operations and redefine industry standards.”

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, said: “We are pleased to have partnered with Al Ahly Pharos on this funding round. Their deep understanding of our business model, combined with their unparalleled insight into regional financial markets, was instrumental in successfully navigating the transaction.

“This milestone reflects MNT-Halan’s unwavering commitment to digitising financial services for unbanked and underbanked communities. We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth alongside our investors.”

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