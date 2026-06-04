Fintech.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors headquartered at the New York Stock Exchange, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today (June 3) announced a landmark studio partnership that will establish the Mena region’s first international financial news studio reporting 'live' from a stock exchange.

The collaboration makes Fintech.TV the first global financial media company to maintain a daily broadcast presence at ADX, creating a direct, real-time media connection between Abu Dhabi and Wall Street through Fintech.TV’s studios at both ADX and the New York Stock Exchange. The ADX-Fintech.TV studio will go “live” on June 8.

According to ADX, the partnership significantly expands international investor access to Abu Dhabi’s capital markets at a time when global investors are increasingly seeking exposure to resilient, high-growth economies with strong fundamentals and future-focused sectors including AI, energy, healthcare, fintech and advanced industries.

Abdulla Salem AlNuaimi, Group CEO, ADX Group, said: "This partnership marks a defining step in connecting Abu Dhabi more directly with the global investment community. It comes at a pivotal moment when investors are seeking resilient, high-growth markets with strong fundamentals, a long-term vision and access to emerging sectors shaping the future economy."

"The collaboration between Fintech.TV and ADX helps close that gap by delivering consistent, on-the-ground insight, trusted narratives, and transparent market intelligence directly from ADX and Abu Dhabi to a global audience. This is not only about positioning Abu Dhabi as the destination for global capital, but as an international hub for opportunity, dialogue, and financial leadership," stated Al Nuaimi.

Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of Fintech.TV, said: "ADX is one of the fastest growing exchanges in the world and the companies listed here, across energy, AI, healthcare, and fintech, have a reach and relevance that goes well beyond this region."

"We have been coming to the UAE for years and watching this market grow into something truly remarkable. Having our studios at both the NYSE and ADX is exactly where a global financial media network should be," he stated.

Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at Fintech.TV, said: "The ADX studio is a cornerstone of what we are building with our 24/7 streaming channel."

"Every day we will be able to cover the ADX opening bell, sit down with the executives and investors driving this market, and shine a light on listings that have a truly global footprint. This is not periodic coverage. It is a daily, dedicated commitment to telling the ADX story to our audience around the world, and we believe that audience is going to grow significantly as investors start to understand what is happening here," he added.

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