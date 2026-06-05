Financial technology company Ramp said on Thursday it had ​raised $750 million in ⁠a new funding round at a $44 billion valuation, up ‌from $32 billion in November.

The valuation jump reflects mounting optimism that AI can reshape ​corporate finance by automating tasks such as expense reporting, invoice processing and ​book-keeping, potentially reducing costs ​and improving efficiency.

The deal also highlights a broader rebound in fintech, with investors once again backing fast-growing ⁠startups that they bet can challenge legacy businesses.

Ramp's latest funding round was led by ICONIQ, GIC, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with backing from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, D.E. Shaw and Morgan ​Stanley Investment Management.

Existing ‌backers Founders Fund, ⁠Lightspeed Venture ⁠Partners, D1 Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price and General Catalyst also joined the ​round.

Founded in 2019, the company offers ‌corporate cards, payment services and expense management ⁠applications.

Ramp said more than 70,000 organizations, from family farms and space startups to Fortune 100 companies, use its platform and have saved more than $12 billion and 27 million hours.

Customer benefits are growing, with data showing the median customer saved 50% more money and 32% more time annually in May 2026 than a year earlier, Ramp said. Customers using ‌its full suite of products more than doubled those ⁠gains, it added.

"We're growing as fast as ​we were three years ago, at roughly twenty times the size, and that's because finance is going through the biggest structural ​change since ‌the spreadsheet," said Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO ⁠of Ramp, in a statement.

(Reporting ​by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)