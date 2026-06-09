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MNT-Halan has closed an initial $30 million tranche of a $70 million-plus funding round, valuing the company at $1.4 billion and marking the first time a commercial bank has taken an equity stake in Egypt's largest fintech platform, the company told Reuters.
Al Ahly Capital, the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, led the round alongside international institutional investors.
Founded in 2018, MNT-Halan has become Egypt's first fintech "unicorn" - achieving a valuation of more than $1 billion. It has disbursed more than $15.5 billion in loans and served more than 8 million customers globally since inception.
Most of the proceeds will be used to expand operations in Egypt, with the remainder supporting growth in Turkey, Pakistan and the UAE, as well as plans to expand further across the Gulf.
"This is the first time a commercial bank has become an equity partner in our journey," said Mounir Nakhla, MNT-Halan's founder and chairman, without disclosing the size of the stake.
"This investment is a powerful vote of confidence and a testament to the strong ties between the banking sector and the NBFI (non-banking financial institution) space."
Al Ahly Capital Chief Executive Karim Saada said MNT-Halan was "well positioned to capitalise on the significant opportunities that exist across Egypt and the wider region."
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Mohamed Ezz. Editing by Mark Potter)