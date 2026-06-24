China's Jereh New Energy Regeneration and Recycling Technology Co., Ltd. (Jereh NER) has signed a contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to provide oil-based drilling cuttings treatment services across the country's oilfields.

The contract is valued at more than 100 million Chinese yuan ($13.9 million) and has a duration of five years, according to the company.

Under the agreement, Jereh NER will deploy its oil-based drilling cuttings recycling technology to process drilling waste generated during oilfield operations and recover reusable resources while reducing environmental impact.

The company said its treatment equipment is capable of processing up to 12 tonnes of oil-based drilling cuttings per hour per unit, enabling continuous large-scale operations in Kuwait's upstream sector.

According to Jereh NER, the technology reduces residual oil content in treated solid waste to below 0.3 percent, significantly exceeding the Middle East regional environmental standard of 1 percent.

The system incorporates recycled oil self-heating technology and a fully enclosed circulation process, which the company said lowers overall energy consumption by more than 18 percent compared with conventional treatment methods.

Oil-based drilling cuttings are among the key waste streams generated during hydrocarbon exploration and production activities and require specialised treatment to comply with environmental regulations.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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