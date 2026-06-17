Kuwait has set the end of September as a deadline for companies to bid for a feedstock project at its southern Al-Zour oil refinery, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) is pushing ahead with the project which involves the alternative feedstock for the hydrogen production unit – Phase 1 at the Al-Zour Refinery.

The project encompasses engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), pre-commissioning, operational support, and performance testing, Al-Anba said.

“KIPIC has set the end of September as the deadline for submitting bids, preceded by a preliminary meeting for qualified companies this June,” it said.

The project is expected to be taken over by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) following the merger with KIPIC, it added.

The project's scale and strategic value are reflected in the requirement for a preliminary deposit of one million Kuwaiti dinars, in addition to a tender document fee of KWD 10,000, the report noted.

“This underscores the project's importance within the Al-Zour Refinery's development plans and its role in enhancing the efficiency of its hydrogen production units.”

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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