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TOKYO: United Arab Emirates state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday that it signed a 15-year deal with Japanese energy company Inpex to supply 1 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas from its Ruwais LNG project.
The sales and purchase agreement further strengthens energy ties between ADNOC and Inpex, Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer and producer, Inpex said in a separate statement.
The deal raises the long-term commitments for the Ruwais LNG project to more than 90% of its 9.6 mtpa production capacity, with nearly 23% committed to Japanese customers, ADNOC said.
The Ruwais LNG project is a key part of ADNOC's strategy to expand its LNG business and secure long-term customers in Asia as global demand for the fuel grows. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)