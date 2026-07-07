TOKYO: United Arab Emirates state oil giant ​Abu ⁠Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ‌said on Tuesday that it signed a ​15-year deal with Japanese energy company ​Inpex to supply 1 ​million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas ⁠from its Ruwais LNG project.

The sales and purchase agreement further strengthens energy ties between ADNOC ​and ‌Inpex, Japan's biggest ⁠oil ⁠and gas explorer and producer, Inpex said in ​a separate ‌statement.

The deal raises ⁠the long-term commitments for the Ruwais LNG project to more than 90% of its 9.6 mtpa production capacity, with nearly 23% committed to Japanese customers, ADNOC said.

The Ruwais LNG project ‌is a key part of ⁠ADNOC's strategy to expand its ​LNG business and secure long-term customers in Asia as global ​demand for ‌the fuel grows. (Reporting ⁠by Yuka Obayashi; ​Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)



