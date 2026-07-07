Eni Storage Systems has started construction of a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery production hub in Brindisi, Italy, aimed at supporting renewable energy deployment and grid stability.

The company, jointly owned by Eni Industrial Evolution and FIB of Seri Industrial Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former Versalis industrial site, attended by government officials and local authorities.

The project includes a gigafactory for battery cells and modules, a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assembly plant, and future facilities for LFP cathode production and battery recycling.

By 2030, the hub is expected to reach 16 GWh of annual production capacity across Brindisi and Teverola, representing more than 10 per cent of Europe’s stationary energy storage market.

The initiative comes as demand for BESS solutions is forecast to grow significantly as renewable energy adoption accelerates.

“Today, we are launching in Brindisi an industrial initiative that marks Eni’s entry into an entirely new business with significant growth potential. This project is designed to support the energy transition by creating industrial and technological value in a sector that is crucial to the decarbonisation process, combining the development of renewables with the resilience of the energy system. This investment will establish an innovative local value chain capable of generating employment and strengthening strategic autonomy from non-EU markets, while reducing emissions without compromising competitiveness. Our industrial transformation model, which combines greater environmental sustainability, economic competitiveness and energy security, is now a tangible reality. It is further strengthened by Eni’s investment in FAENIX, the Seri Industrial Group company, made in parallel that will market the energy storage systems produced in Teverola and Brindisi”, said Giuseppe Ricci, Eni’s Chief Operating Officer for Industrial Transformation.

“Periods of profound transformation require courage, vision and the ability to recognise when certain industrial models are no longer sustainable. When the answer is investment in an innovative, competitive business that is central to the global energy transition, we are proud to be part of it. When change is driven by a strong industrial vision, social responsibility and the awareness that we must work together as a country, we are confident that this initiative will become an extraordinary opportunity for growth for Brindisi and for Italy”, said Vittorio Civitillo, Chief Executive Officer of Seri Industrial and of FAENIX.

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