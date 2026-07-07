Iraq’s Basra Oil Company has signed a five-year Integrated Field Management (IFM) contract with US oilfield services company Halliburton to increase oil and gas production from the Bin Omar and Sindbad oilfields in Basra province, local Arabic language news portal Al-Mirbad reported earlier this week.

The report quoted Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair, as saying that said crude oil production at the Bin Omar field is targeted to reach 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) within five years. Associated gas production is also expected to increase to 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd).

At the Sindbad field, oil production is planned to increase from 80,000 bpd to 100,000 bpd over the same period, while associated gas output will rise from 240 MMscfd to 260 MMscfd.

Khudair said the ministry remains committed to expanding cooperation with major international energy companies, particularly US firms, and would provide the necessary support to facilitate project implementation and achieve production targets.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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