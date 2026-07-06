The state-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) has instructed operators at three of Iraq's largest oil fields to restore production and crude exports to full available capacity.

According to an official document, the directive, signed by Operations Director Imad Hassan Lafta, covers the North Rumaila, West Qurna 1, and Artawi oil fields, as well as the Tuba field, which is operated under the South Basra Integrated Division.

Production and pumping operations to the company's storage facilities resumed at normal capacity on Friday, in line with operational requirements and production plans, said the report, published by Iraq’s Shafaq news agency.

“The move comes as optimism grows over improving stability in energy supply chains through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf region, amid diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions and safeguarding international shipping routes,” it said.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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