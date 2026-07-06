Australia-based engineering services firm Worley said it has been awarded, as part of a pool of 11 contractors, a long-term agreement by Aramco to support projects within Saudi Arabia.

The agreement supports Aramco in ensuring critical infrastructure to sustain ongoing energy, chemicals and resources supply to the domestic market in the country and global markets, the company said in a statement filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The five-year agreement is intended to support Aramco’s extensive capital programme, one of the largest sources of project investment globally, across the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

Under the agreement, Worley will provide project management consultancy services, including engineering and design, project development studies, detailed engineering, procurement support, project and construction management, and technical expertise. It will also support the development of local talent in the kingdom.

Services will be delivered through Worley’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, with support from global offices, including the global integrated delivery team, the statement said.

Last month, Worley doubled its estimate of the financial impact of the Middle East conflict on its fiscal year 2026 earnings, warning that regional uncertainty continues to stall project execution despite recent diplomatic breakthroughs.

In its earlier April update, the company had said it continues to work closely with customers to maintain project execution through remote and flexible working arrangements where appropriate, while leveraging its global integrated delivery centres in India and its offices outside the Middle East.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.