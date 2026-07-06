The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is pushing ahead with plans to increase production of associated and non-associated gas to a total of 4 billion cubic feet per day over the next ten years, oil sources in the emirate reveal.

KOC’s gas operations cover a vast geographical area with pipelines totaling more than 5,000 kilometres in length, sufficient to meet the country's energy needs, the sources said, quoted by Kuwait’s Al-Seyassah daily.

“KOC’s approach aligns with the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's efforts in the gas sector to reduce reliance on imports,” a source said, adding that the three announced offshore explorations, in addition to ongoing exploration, will enable KOC to achieve its objectives in oil and gas output.

According to the sources, KOC’s non-associated gas production rate in 2025 reached 637 million cubic feet, compared to the estimated annual target of 630 million cubic feet.

“The company also succeeded in connecting the two high-pressure gas export pipelines in western Kuwait that supply the desulphurisation plant, which provided an additional possibility of diverting the flow through the existing 30-inch export pipeline in order to ensure operational flexibility, allowing for the export of 40 million standard cubic feet of gas per day,” a source told the paper.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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