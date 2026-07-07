TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Another two Japanese-owned supertankers ​carrying Saudi ⁠Arabian crude were heading to the Strait of ‌Hormuz to exit the Gulf on Tuesday, shipping data from LSEG ​and Kpler showed, joining a fleet of previously stranded vessels ​that left a ​day earlier.

One of the tankers is owned and managed by Nippon Yusen KK and the ⁠other is owned and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, LSEG data showed. Each of them loaded 2 million barrels of Saudi crude on March 1, Kpler ​data ‌showed.

The companies did ⁠not respond ⁠immediately to requests for comment.

The latest move would raise the ​total volume of crude oil aboard ‌Japan-linked vessels exiting the Strait ⁠of Hormuz to 16 million barrels this week, reducing the amount of oil stranded inside the Gulf.

On Monday, six very large crude carriers loaded with 12 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude, two chemical tankers, a vehicle carrier and a container ship,all linked to Japan, exited the strait. The tankers are ‌carrying crudes from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab ⁠Emirates and Qatar that were loaded ​in late February to early March.

Most of these vessels are managed by Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). (Reporting ​by Chang-Ran ‌Kim and Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo ⁠and Florence Tan in ​Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jamie Freed)