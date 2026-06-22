ALGIERS - Algerian Minister of Hydrocarbons Mohammad Arkab received on Sunday in Algiers CEO of the Saudi Midad Energy North Africa Company Abdulelah Al-Aiban to discuss cooperation between Sonatrach group and the Saudi company.

The discussion came following the signing of the contract relating to the "Illizi South" contractual perimeter, according to a statement of the Algerian Hydrocarbons Ministry.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the significance of this project, which marks a strategic initiative for hydrocarbon exploration and development in Algeria and signals the positive momentum of the partnership between the two sides, it added.

They also explored the promising opportunities of this project to promote investment across the various stages of the oil and gas industry value chain, mainly in exploration, development, and production, according to the release. (end)mr.mt

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