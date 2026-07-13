Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, and Jordan’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in natural gas, mining, and energy infrastructure during talks in Amman, with both sides agreeing to establish joint technical working groups to advance a range of strategic projects.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in natural gas, expanding the participation of Egyptian companies in Jordan’s energy infrastructure projects, and exploring joint investment opportunities in mining, particularly phosphate production and downstream mineral industries.

Badawi said Egypt is keen to deepen cooperation with Jordan in both the energy and mining sectors, building on the two countries’ longstanding partnership in natural gas. He highlighted the potential to expand collaboration in phosphate mining and value-added mineral industries by leveraging the expertise, capabilities, and resources of both countries.

The two sides also reviewed opportunities to increase the role of Egyptian petroleum companies in Jordan’s energy sector. Companies including Fajr Jordan Egyptian, Petrojet, Enppi, and Gas Misr are already operating in the Jordanian market, while additional firms such as Eprom, Town Gas, and Modern Gas are expected to participate in future projects covering natural gas distribution, operations, and maintenance.

Al-Kharabsheh said cooperation between Jordan and Egypt has become a model for Arab energy integration, noting that previous joint projects have laid a strong foundation for expanding strategic partnerships that deliver long-term economic benefits for both countries.

He announced that Jordan is nearing the signing of agreements with two Egyptian companies to implement natural gas distribution projects in the industrial cities of Ma’an and Al Muwaqqar. The projects will complement the ongoing expansion of gas networks in Mafraq and Zarqa, supporting wider adoption of natural gas across Jordan’s industrial sector.

The ministers also discussed prospects for cooperation in green hydrogen, ammonia production, and gas-based industries. Badawi said Egypt has developed significant expertise in these fields and is adopting advanced production technologies that could support future joint ventures.

The meeting, which marked the start of Badawi’s visit to the Jordanian capital, was attended by Khaled El Abyad, Egypt’s Ambassador to Jordan; Yasser Salah El Din, Chairperson of Fajr Jordan Egyptian Natural Gas Company; Mohamed El Bagoury, Head of the Legal Affairs Department at Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; and senior officials from both countries.

In the mining sector, the talks covered cooperation in phosphate development, geological services, mineral exploration, and downstream industries aimed at increasing the added value of natural resources and enhancing the competitiveness of the sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two ministers agreed to establish joint technical working groups to follow up on the proposals discussed and develop implementation mechanisms covering natural gas, mining, value-added industries, infrastructure development, and investment partnerships between Egyptian and Jordanian companies.