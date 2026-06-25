Improving Egypt’s ranking in global mining investment indices is a strategic priority to boost investor confidence and attract international funding, the petroleum and mineral resources minister said.

Minister Karim Badawi made the remarks during the first executive committee meeting for the Egypt Mining Forum (EMF) 2026, held with representatives of major Egyptian and international mining companies, strategic partners, and forum organisers.

The upcoming forum is scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 in the New Administrative Capital under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Badawi stated that advancing Egypt’s position in specialised global reports directly impacts investor confidence, facilitates corporate access to financing, expands international partnerships, and increases investment flows into the sector.

The Egyptian mining sector is undergoing a qualitative shift supported by legislative, regulatory, and institutional reforms implemented jointly by the government, parliament, and the private sector, the minister said. He noted that these measures have enhanced the sector’s attractiveness to domestic and foreign investments, placing it on a more competitive and sustainable path.

The success of the industry, Badawi added, relies on an integrated system that includes mineral wealth, energy, modern infrastructure, and an attractive legislative environment. He affirmed that Egypt has made tangible progress in developing these components in recent years, stressing that ongoing dialogue with investors is a core pillar for maximising and internationally highlighting these reforms.

Outlining the vision for EMF 2026, Badawi said the event is based on an “integrated mining ecosystem” concept. This approach expands beyond traditional mining activities to encompass the entire value chain, from geological exploration and research to development, production, local manufacturing, and maximising the added value of mineral resources.

The minister directed the inclusion of technology, innovation, digital transformation, and environmental sustainability on the forum’s agenda, alongside dedicated sessions for human capacity building and talent acquisition.

During the meeting, officials reviewed preparations for the September forum, noting that the 2026 edition is poised to be the largest since its inception in 2022 in terms of international participation, companies, sponsors, and official delegations.

The forum will feature approximately 15 high-level strategic sessions attended by international ministers, officials, CEOs of major mining companies, and global financial institutions, alongside government and investment delegations from countries participating for the first time.

Additionally, a technical programme comprising about 10 main sessions will host over 40 speakers and experts from Egypt and abroad. Discussions will cover mineral exploration, value chains, sustainability, modern technology, and local manufacturing, complemented by roundtables, bilateral meetings, and an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest mining technologies and services.

Concluding the meeting, Badawi said the success of the 2026 forum will serve as a practical translation of the active partnership between the government and investors to build a modern and competitive mining sector.

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