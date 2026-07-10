OTTAWA - Mark Carney, making the ​first visit to ⁠Saudi Arabia by a ‌Canadian prime minister for 26 years, on ​Thursday said the two nations ​were well-placed to ​deepen mining and energy ties.

* Carney, who says U.S. ⁠tariffs on key exports mean Canada must diversify its trade, has made a series ​of ‌foreign visits over the ⁠last ⁠year in a bid to drum ​up business.

* Carney ‌told a televised ⁠business forum that Saudi Arabia could help Canadian mining firms develop.

* Carney met Amin Nasser, head of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, for talks deepening cooperation.

* The two ‌nations agreed to restore full ⁠diplomatic ties in 2023, ending ​the fallout from a 2018 dispute over human rights that ​damaged ‌relations and trade.

(Reporting by ⁠David Ljunggren, ​Editing by Nick Zieminski)