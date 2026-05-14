Saudi Arabia's total mining wealth is estimated at around SAR9.4 trillion ($2.5 trillion) as the mining sector continued its growing expansion as a key pillar in diversifying national economy in 2025.

The number of valid mining licences increased to 2,925 in 2025, up from 2,401 in 2024, while investments in the sector reached SAR189.4 billion ($50.4 billion), said a Saudi Press Agency.

The mining sector contributed SAR138 billion to the gross domestic product.

These indicators reflect the scale of qualitative transformation witnessed by the industry and mining ecosystem in the Kingdom, considering both sectors as strategic drivers for diversifying income sources, expanding production base, and enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to quality investments, in a way that enhances its position within global value chains and supports economic transformation objectives under the Saudi Vision 2030.

The industrial sector also attracted quality investments, and enhancing self-sufficiency in several targeted sectors.

The year witnessed several qualitative achievements, including laying the foundation stone for Hyundai Motor Company plant with a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, in support of localising automotive industry and enhancing local content.

Achievements also included launching the Kingdom’s first integrated biologics plant and an insulin factory, with a production capacity of 15 million pens annually, boosting pharmaceutical security and raising self-sufficiency levels in vital healthcare industries.

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