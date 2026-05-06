MUSCAT: Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has signed a strategic agreement with Australian Laboratory Services (ALS) Arabia to establish the Sultanate of Oman’s first advanced mineral testing facility, marking a shift towards localising critical mining services and strengthening in-country value.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the 10th “Rawabet” Forum organised by the Oman Investment Authority, sets out a phased plan to develop a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with advanced analytical technologies. These include X-ray diffraction systems, high-precision elemental analysis tools and base metal testing capabilities, enabling comprehensive and reliable mineral assessments within Oman.

The facility will operate in line with internationally recognised standards and is expected to cut analysis turnaround times by between 30 and 60 per cent. This reduction is projected to accelerate mining project timelines across the value chain, from early-stage exploration to feasibility studies and eventual production.

Beyond mining, the laboratory will support a wider range of sectors, including oil and gas, environmental chemistry and industrial analysis. This broader scope is expected to enhance cross-sector efficiencies and contribute to economic diversification objectives.

The move comes amid rising activity in Oman’s mining sector, particularly within Concession Area 14, where MDO is currently advancing exploration and development programmes. Increased fieldwork has driven demand for faster and more accurate laboratory testing to determine resource volumes, support feasibility assessments and improve investor confidence.

Engineer Matar bin Salim al Badi, Chief Executive Officer of MDO, described the agreement as a strategic milestone in the sector’s development. He noted that Oman is transitioning from reliance on overseas laboratories to building domestic capabilities that meet global benchmarks.

Al Badi said the selection of ALS Arabia followed a rigorous evaluation process and aligns with MDO’s priorities of safeguarding national geological data, maximising local added value and developing skilled Omani talent to enhance long-term competitiveness.

He added that between 2026 and 2028, the laboratory is expected to process at least 15,000 samples annually, including core, rock and wadi sediment samples. Historically, the absence of an internationally accredited mining laboratory in Oman has created operational bottlenecks, reinforcing the need for a reliable, in-country solution.

For his part, Nasser bin Saif al Rashdi, General Manager of ALS Arabia, said the partnership represents a significant step towards localising laboratory services in the mining sector. He highlighted the shared objective of transferring global expertise while implementing the highest quality standards in Oman.

Al Rashdi emphasised that the project will include structured knowledge transfer and capacity-building initiatives, covering specialised technical training, laboratory management and quality control systems. These efforts are expected to create high-value employment opportunities for Omanis and support the development of national expertise in laboratory sciences.

Previously, reliance on overseas laboratories posed several challenges, including delays in obtaining results, high logistics and customs costs, potential risks to sensitive geological data and limited local economic retention. By bringing testing capabilities onshore, the new facility is expected to address these constraints while improving efficiency and data security.

The agreement signals the start of a new phase for Oman’s mining industry, positioning laboratory analysis as a core domestic capability. It also establishes a model for strategic partnerships that combine international expertise with localisation, supporting the sector’s expansion and reinforcing its role in the Sultanate of Oman’s economic diversification agenda.

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