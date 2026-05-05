Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said the number of active mining licences in the Kingdom rose to 2,925 by the end of 2025, with total investments in new licences reaching 44 billion Saudi riyals ($11.7 billion).

The ministry’s 2025 annual report showed that mining sector exports totalled SAR 56 billion ($14.92 billion), reflecting continued growth in the Kingdom’s minerals industry.

Industrial sector growth

Saudi Arabia’s industrial base also expanded during the year, with 12,946 factories registered by end-2025, 10,394 operational and 2,406 under construction. Total investments in new factories reached SAR76.1 billion ($20.3 billion).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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