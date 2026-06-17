Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) expects to commence construction of its Fuel Gas Desulphurisation Project at Mina Al Ahmadi (MAA) refinery in the third quarter of 2027, according to a report by local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Rai.

The state-owned refiner expects to start construction in September 2027 with project completion scheduled for September 2030, the report published on Tuesday said.

The Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) is complete and tendering phase is expected to begin soon, the report added.

The FEED tender was issued in July 2023.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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