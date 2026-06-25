Arab Finance: Origin Technology, a provider of tracking, tracing, automation, and digital transformation solutions, has concluded its 2026 regional summit in Cairo, as per a statement.

During the event, the company showcased its latest technologies for product identification, tracking, and brand protection, alongside an integrated digital ecosystem designed to improve operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain management through data-driven, smart technology solutions.

As part of the summit, Origin Technology conducted, for the first time in Egypt, a live demonstration of its latest track and trace machines and digital transformation solutions. The demonstration provided attendees with a firsthand look at the technologies’ capabilities to manage supply chain data, improve transparency, and help protect brands against counterfeiting, particularly across the pharmaceutical, logistics, and consumer goods sectors.

The summit attracted participation from a range of public and private sector organizations, including representatives from the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA), the Strategic Warehousing Company, and the Egyptian Investment Company (EIC). Representatives from local and international pharmaceutical and logistics companies also attended, including EIPICO, Pharco, Rameda, Utopia, Abbott, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Ibnsina Pharma, among others.

The event additionally welcomed participants from the consumer goods and industrial sectors, including Shell, Schneider Electric, and Elsewedy Electric, alongside representatives from the energy, building materials, and other sectors.

The gathering comes as stakeholders prepare for the implementation of Egypt’s pharmaceutical traceability system in 2026, with discussions focusing on supporting the sector’s readiness to comply with upcoming regulatory requirements. The system is expected to strengthen compliance, transparency, and traceability across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The summit also featured a panel discussion titled “Beyond Traceability,” which examined how digital technologies can enhance supply chain competitiveness and transform traceability data into strategic tools for improving inventory management and demand forecasting.

Participants discussed the role of integrated digital solutions in connecting production lines with supply chains and explored how technology infrastructure can support automation, operational efficiency, and digital transformation across industries.

The event concluded with discussions highlighting the importance of continued investment in innovation and digital transformation to support the development of more efficient and sustainable supply chains capable of meeting the evolving needs of businesses and industries across the region.