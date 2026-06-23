Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) total assets increased to approximately EGP 6.821 trillion at the end of May 2026, up from EGP 6.742 trillion at the end of April, reflecting a monthly increase of around EGP 79 billion, according to the CBE's latest financial position statement.

The statement showed that the CBE's contributions to the capital of several international financial institutions remained unchanged at EGP 42.446 billion at the end of May.

Meanwhile, the central bank's investments in the capital of subsidiaries and sister companies declined to EGP 98.730 billion by the end of May, compared to EGP 100.582 billion a month earlier.

The CBE's balances with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also decreased to EGP 44.279 billion at the end of May, down from EGP 46.721 billion at the end of April 2026.

In addition, balances held with banks fell to approximately EGP 1.106 trillion at the end of May, compared to EGP 1.138 trillion recorded at the end of the previous month.