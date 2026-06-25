Egypt is working to consolidate African efforts to champion continental priorities at global financial forums and enhance cooperation with international development partners, its finance minister said.

Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk made the remarks during a meeting with Moussa Faki, former chairperson of the African Union Commission and special envoy for the Pact for People, Planet and Prosperity (4p).

“We look forward to your efforts in enriching joint African action and advancing the path of economic integration through the mobilisation of private capital,” Kouchouk told Faki.

The minister affirmed Egypt’s keenness to support reforms related to debt sustainability and development financing by expanding innovative financing mechanisms. Kouchouk also stressed the necessity of establishing African supply chains and a unified market for goods and services, particularly in light of global economic challenges.

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