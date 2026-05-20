International Real Estate Partners (IREP), a global real estate and facilities management operating partner with offices across the UAE, has announced a planned leadership succession that will see Kamran Abbas appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Kenneth McCrae, who has led the firm as Chief Executive Officer, will move into the role of Executive Chairman.

The appointment follows a deliberate succession process and reflects IREP’s continued focus on leadership continuity, operational strength and long-term growth across its international platform, the company said.

Abbas, who has served as Chief Financial Officer, brings a deep understanding of IREP’s business, clients, markets and growth strategy. In his new role as CEO, he will lead the firm’s overall strategic direction, executive management, client engagement and continued expansion across its core service lines and international markets.

McCrae will remain closely involved in the business as Executive Chairman, providing strategic guidance to the Board and senior leadership team, with a particular focus on long-term vision, governance and key client relationships.

“Kamran’s appointment follows a deliberate and well-planned succession process,” said McCrae. “He combines financial discipline, operational understanding and strategic clarity with a strong commitment to our clients and our people. With Peter Doran now in place as Group Chief Operating Officer, the firm has further strengthened its executive structure and operating platform. I am confident that Kamran is the right leader to guide IREP through its next phase of growth and I look forward to supporting him and the wider leadership team in my role as Executive Chairman.”

The recent appointment of Peter Doran as Group Chief Operating Officer further supports IREP’s leadership alignment and operational execution. In this role, Doran is focused on strengthening the firm’s operating model, regional delivery and service consistency across IREP’s international markets.

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