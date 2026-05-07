Oman Investment Bank has officially named Mohamed Sultan Salim Al Habsi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment comes one year after Al Habsi served as the firm’s acting CEO.

The new chief executive, who has more than 18 years of experience in international business and investment banking, has been credited with boosting the bank’s position in the market over the past year.

He is expected to lead the bank’s next phase of development, including its focus on innovation and sustainable growth.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com