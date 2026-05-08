Standard Chartered has appointed Michelle Swanepoel as Head of Financing and Securities Services (FSS), Middle East and Africa.

Swanepoel takes over on1 July 2026 from Scott Dickinson, who will be retiring from the bank on 30 June.

Michelle joined Standard Chartered in September 2017 as Regional Head of Business Account Management for the Middle East and Africa. She became Regional Head of Securities Services for Africa in May 2019, and in September 2024 her role expanded to include Head of Markets for South Africa.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com