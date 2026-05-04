SINGAPORE: Citigroup said on Monday it had appointed Anita Li as head of corporate banking for Hong Kong, effective in July 2026, as the U.S. bank seeks to grow its franchise in the city.
* Li will lead Citi's corporate banking business covering local companies, financial institutions, public sector organisations and multinational subsidiaries, Citi said in a statement.
* She joins from Standard Chartered Hong Kong, where she was most recently head of investors for Greater China and North Asia, and head of financial institutions for Hong Kong. She has more than 25 years of banking experience.
* Li will report to Citi's head of corporate banking for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and to Aveline San, Citi's Hong Kong CEO and banking head.
* Citi said Hong Kong remained a key hub for Chinese companies expanding overseas and multinationals entering China and the region. Its Hong Kong operations serve more than 1,000 institutional clients, it said.
* Kaleem Rizvi, Citi's Co-Head of Corporate Banking, said in the statement that Li's regional experience and track record will be instrumental as Citi continues to grow its corporate banking franchise in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)