SINGAPORE: Citigroup said on Monday it had appointed Anita Li ​as head ⁠of corporate banking for Hong Kong, effective ‌in July 2026, as the U.S. bank seeks ​to grow its franchise in the city.

* Li will lead ​Citi's corporate ​banking business covering local companies, financial institutions, public sector organisations and multinational subsidiaries, Citi said ⁠in a statement.

* She joins from Standard Chartered Hong Kong, where she was most recently head of investors for Greater China and North Asia, ​and ‌head of ⁠financial institutions ⁠for Hong Kong. She has more than 25 years of ​banking experience.

* Li will ‌report to Citi's head of ⁠corporate banking for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and to Aveline San, Citi's Hong Kong CEO and banking head.

* Citi said Hong Kong remained a key hub for Chinese companies expanding overseas and multinationals entering China and the region. Its Hong Kong operations serve ‌more than 1,000 institutional clients, it said.

* Kaleem ⁠Rizvi, Citi's Co-Head of Corporate ​Banking, said in the statement that Li's regional experience and track record will be instrumental as ​Citi ‌continues to grow its corporate banking franchise ⁠in Hong Kong. (Reporting ​by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)