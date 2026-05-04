Egypt is ramping up efforts to significantly expand its export base, with a strategic target of increasing non-oil exports to $99bn by 2030, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem announced.

Speaking at the launch of a new digital platform for automating environmental verification and conformity assessment services, Hashem emphasized that boosting exports lies at the core of the ministry’s agenda.

The plan focuses on deepening local manufacturing, achieving a positive trade balance, and expanding the production of competitive, high value-added goods.

The minister highlighted the importance of developing feeder and intermediate industries to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on imports. He also underscored Egypt’s commitment to transitioning toward a green economy and sustainable industrial practices, noting that the ministry is working to equip manufacturers with advanced technological solutions to enhance productivity and competitiveness while reinforcing environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by Mohamed Farid, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; representatives from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; and senior officials including Essam El-Naggar, Chairperson of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC), alongside a wide group of manufacturers and exporters.

Hashem described the newly launched platform as a “pivotal step” toward advancing digital transformation and facilitating trade procedures. The platform is designed to streamline services, improve procedural efficiency, and provide accurate data to support decision-making, ultimately easing the burden on exporters and investors.

The initiative forms part of broader government directives to modernize the administrative system, enhance public services, and create a more business-friendly environment. It is the result of joint cooperation between the ministries of investment and communications, with contributions from Microsoft and implementation by Interact Technology Solutions.

According to the minister, digitizing environmental compliance and conformity assessment services is becoming increasingly critical to strengthening the credibility of Egyptian exports in global markets. He noted that such systems enhance trust in locally manufactured products and improve their ability to access international markets.

The platform is also expected to deliver a more seamless experience for exporters by simplifying procedures and saving time and effort. In addition, it reinforces integration among key entities, including GOEIC, the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality, and accredited testing and certification bodies.

Hashem concluded by commending the collaborative efforts of the ministries and relevant authorities in advancing trade-related services and supporting Egypt’s broader investment and export growth strategy.

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