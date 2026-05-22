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CAIRO - Egypt's central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday, saying the decision reflected its assessment of current and expected inflation dynamics "amid an unfavorable external environment".
The monetary policy committee held the deposit rate at 19% and the lending rate at 20%.
* Egypt's real GDP growth moderated to 5% in Q1 2026 from 5.3% in Q4 2025, with further slowing expected in the second quarter due to the ongoing regional conflict, the CBE added.
* The decision is aligned with a Reuters poll published on Monday that predicted the bank would keep overnight interest rates on hold as fears of rising inflation continue due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
* Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation unexpectedly slowed to 14.9% in April from 15.2% the month before. This is still way above the central bank's 5% to 9% inflation target by the last quarter of 2026.
* Egypt's core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and fuel, decreased to 13.8% on an annual basis in April from 14% in March.
(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Muhammed Al Gebaly; Editing by Aurora Ellis)