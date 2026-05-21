Arab Finance: Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindy held a meeting with a delegation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to discuss the company's plans to expand its computing infrastructure projects in Egypt, according to a statement.

The meeting addressed enhancing collaboration in cloud computing and AI, as well as increasing AWS's investments in Egypt’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

The officials also explored plans to develop a specialized computing infrastructure designed to enhance the deployment of AI models. This will accelerate AI adoption and support local data centers across local and global markets, improving the efficiency of digital services in Egypt.

Hindy affirmed that the government is working to create a business-friendly environment that attracts foreign investment through advanced digital infrastructure, supportive regulatory frameworks, and streamlined procedures for international tech firms.

Meanwhile, AWS Country General Manager, Chris Erasmus, asserted that Egypt is a strategic market, given its rapid growth in demand for digital services and solutions.

He noted that Egypt is among the fastest-growing markets in the region for digital demand, reflecting the strong potential of the country’s technology and digital transformation sectors.